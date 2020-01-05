Doctor Love: Accidental Cheat

Readers, email your question to [email protected] Your letters are edited solely for grammar, spelling and length.

Dear Doctor Love,

I accidentally slept with my sister’s boyfriend and I don’t know if I should tell her. It was accidentally because I didn’t know they were dating at the time it happened. I met him at a club one night and we went to his place. A few weeks later I went to my sister’s and they were all cuddled up on the couch. She says they are dating six months she looked really in love with him. He looked scared I would say something but I just left pretty quick.

I am really close with my sister and if it was me, I’d want her to tell me so I don’t go with a guy who is a cheater. I hate the thought of hurting her and I don’t want her to get mad at me but I hate him and I think she will notice sometime.

/s/Accidental Cheat

Dear Accidental,

Tough decisions are normally a good growth experience despite the fear and pain they may cause. This, however, isn’t really a tough decision.

You didn’t set out to sleep with your sister’s boyfriend—you had sex with someone you didn’t know was involved with another girl, and she turned out to be your sister. If it weren’t so close to home you might be able to walk away and learn from this, but he’s likely to be around and your dislike for him will make being around him very awkward.

You obviously love your sister very much and in this case being honest is best for both of you. Tell her exactly what happened—he cheated on her and she deserves better than him.

Dear Doctor Love,

I love fruitcake and I thought that this year I would make small ones for my friends as gifts. My fruitcakes are amazing, moist and flavorful with rum-soaked fruit and triple sec. When I suggested this to my friend she laughed—and laughed—and laughed.

My question is—does anyone eat fruitcake anymore or has it just become a holiday joke?

/s/Nutty as a Fruitcake

Dear Nutty as a Fruitcake

The fruitcake has been a part of Christmas tradition for centuries. Unfortunately, the dense, sometime dry, often groaned-about dessert gets a pretty bad rap for its efforts. It is also a pretty costly cake to make, as cakes go.

Christmas is all about giving from the heart and if your heart is into putting in the time and effort to bake fruitcakes for your friends, then go for it. Maybe one bite will change the reputation of the fruitcake for centuries to come.

