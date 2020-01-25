Saga Humane Society reports a busy 2019

2019 was yet another busy year for San Pedro’s Saga Humane Society. With a mission to prevent animal cruelty and neglect, Saga, together with the support of local community members and generous donations, was able to provide invaluable service to the island’s pet population.

“This year Saga Humane Society was busy working hard; we did three free mobile clinics and free spay/neuter campaigns. However, all this work would not have been possible without the help we receive from our volunteers, donors, donations of medication and visiting vets! It truly takes a large team to get the work done! We are so thankful for everyone that supported us for 2019 and hope you continue to support us for many more years,” expressed Saga’s organizers.

Throughout 2019, Saga issued 717 vaccines to needy pets, conducted 686 spays/neuters and offered free consultations along with necessary medication to 150 animals. The team at Saga was also able to see the adoption of 56 shelter pets successfully and placed 16 pets at foster homes. Overall, Saga tended to approximately two thousand customers in need of pet care assistance in 2019. The statistics issued also show that 220 owners surrendered their pets in 2019, and 70 animals were picked up by Saga’s staff or community members. The dogs and cats picked up were either strays or cases of neglect.

The team behind Saga hopes that 2020 will be an even more successful year in promoting their vision of creating an animal-friendly community by ending animal abuse, neglect, and overpopulation. Currently, 33 dogs and 22 cats are housed at their kennels. Those interested in adopting a pet can visit their office located on Sea Star Street between the hours of 9AM to 5PM from Tuesday to Saturday. Pet adoptions are only allowed if the person can prove he/she is capable of properly caring for the animal.

Saga also encourages pet owners to spay or neuter their dogs and cats to prevent unwanted animals. Free spay/ neuter clinics will be held throughout the year. To learn more about how you can adopt, or if you wish to donate to Saga Humane Society, please call 226-3266, or visit their website at www.sagahumanesociety.org.

