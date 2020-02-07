Meet our new reporter Julissa Torres!

The San Pedro Sun is pleased to introduce its newest staff reporter, Julissa Torres. She comes from the Orange Walk District and is only weeks into calling San Pedro home. She attended Muffles Junior College, where she explored the humanities and obtained an Associate’s Degree in Law and Psychology. She enrolled in the University of Belize and started her Bachelors’ in English Education. It was at the campus’s writing center where her long-time love for writing was reignited, and she decided to pursue that passion. After taking a year off to travel around the United States, Julissa had the opportunity to improve her craft and foster a budding interest in photography. Her adventure now leads her into the world of journalism and media. The San Pedro Sun is excited to add Julissa to the team and watch her grow. Please join us in welcoming her to the San Pedro community.

