Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge celebrates women with Ladies Night event

On Saturday, February 8th, the Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge hosted a Ladies Night event at the Dirty Martini, a cocktail bar located at Mahogany Bay Village south of San Pedro Town. For a fee, part of which was a contribution to the Lodge, attendees enjoyed a hearty buffet with refreshments while mingling and participating in an auction at the end of the evening.

The event was sold out and shortly after 7PM, guests began arriving at Dirty Martini. Representatives of the island’s Masonic Lodge, including Miguel Perez and Peter Nolan among others, greeted the guests. The event’s package provided everyone with an assorted buffet and two complimentary drinks that included two choices of martini drinks (apple or watermelon).

Following the feast and mingling, Brother Nolan addressed the gathering, stating that women are very important within their organization. He also explained that Freemasonry is one of the oldest fraternities in the world and they are a charitable organization. It was clarified that the Lodge is not a religion, but they believe in God.

To honour women, Nolan asked the men present to join him in singing a song dedicated to the ladies: ‘Here’s to their Health.’ Everyone stood up to sing: ‘Tonight we are met to do Honour, to those who in sickness and health, are angels who minister to us. The Ladies our country’s wealth, to Mothers, Wives, Sisters, and Sweethearts. True Masons can never do wrong. We all love the ladies, God bless them, and here’s to their health in a song. Here’s to their health, here’s to their health, and here’s to their health in a song.’ Afterward, a fun Chinese style auction took place, where for as low as a dollar someone could walk away with a package from Traveller’s Liquors. Almost $500 was raised during the bidding.

The Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge is one of the four lodges in Belize. The others are located in Corozal, Orange Walk, and Stann Creek. They look forward to continuing serving the island community in the future with similar events.

