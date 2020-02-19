Island Invasion takes over San Pedro Town

After a short hiatus, “Island Invasion” took San Pedro Town for the weekend once again. The much anticipated event, which was organized by Brian Halliday and his team, started on Saturday February 15th, at Sunset Lounge. Multiple DJ’s from Belize City provided an array of music for party goers, including sounds from the likes of DJ Julian, DJ Kris, Evolution Sounds, and DJ Odyssey to name a few. Fans also had the opportunity for a meet and greet with international DJ Jay Shale and her crew.

DJ Jay Shale was the headliner for the event and she shared with The San Pedro Sun what her experience in Belize has been like. She is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia and works as a DJ, singer, producer, and model. She considers herself to be versatile and that translates into her sets, as she tweaks her playlists to what event she’s playing. She said her biggest goal has always been to travel and do what she loves. Having never been to the Caribbean, she jumped at the opportunity to play in Belize when they reached out to her.

Day two of the festivities took place on Sunday, February 16th at Sunset Palace Beach Club at Secret Beach. The festivities were also part of their grand opening, which was in full swing by the time the event started at 1pm.The lineup was similar to the previous night, but was highlighted by DJ Jay. She played two sets and showcased her affinity for music and ability to read a crowd, providing high energy beats and an entertaining show, alongside her invited professional dancers from Mexico. The event wrapped up shortly before 7pm with DJ Jay Shale closing out. She thanked everyone for coming and is open to coming back to Belize in the future for more musical opportunities. Congratulations to King of the Island Productions on another unique Island Invasion event.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS