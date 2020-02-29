Letter to the Editor: The Way I See It

Further to my entry in SPS vol 30, #06 dd.07/02/20 I would like to add a couple more insults to my intelligence by this proposed Equal Opportunity Bill (EOB).

h ) prescribing discretionary monetary fines in the tens of thousands of dollars and incarceration up to 20 years for accused persons found guilty by this tribunal even though the promoters of this bill have defended it as not being a criminal trial.

i ) disqualifying any person who has declared bankruptcy from being eligible for a seat on this Committee which means that thousands of stable and competent and honorable citizens could not participate in this elitist panel of jurors.

Persons who have had to resort to bankruptcy have been tempered in the fire of recovery from economic failure to be able to persevere and get back into the mainstream and pursue eventual success. It should be regarded as a testament to grit and perseverance; and the wisdom from these persons should not be weighed lightly and their perspective barred from participation.

My second concern today is the appearance of another potentially controversial proposed bill by the same faces that have assaulted us with the EOB. The First Lady and the Speaker of the House of Representatives are once again front and center with a bill ostensibly to address cyber bullying. Given my experience with their last offering, I have to say “hmm.” I sense “puss eena bag”. I am going to have to look very closely at the first draft that is presented. You see, there-in lies the intent. Draft number nine is the eighth compromise of the intent of the original draft. I see it as the salesman’s foot in the door. Don’t let him get the briefcase inside your house or you’ll be buying stuff you really don’t need or even want. I think that next time I may write about whether our subscription to some international organizations are really even in the interest of our Nation. Like, for instance, CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market and is defined as an organization made up of 15 Caribbean nations to promote economic integration among members). Do we really gain anything from CARICOM, or do they benefit from our membership? I know that a certain number of people are travelling around attending conferences and hobnobbing all over the place with all kinds of personages; but are we really bringing home any bacon? Take a page from President Trump: if the deal is not beneficial to our people, we’re out. Worth a thought.

My third topic today is about local politics. In the events of the past week Greed and Need triumphed over Honor and Integrity for the day. It is most embarrassing for one who has been a true member of a political party to see it brought so low. We are proven to be a corruptible society by any measure of the imagination; and it is not exclusive to any one political party or organization or person. We just happen to be the ones who put it on public display and now on international media for the world at large to di-sect. Now the international Banks are all over us again. Hence, we have once again justified our classification in some arenas as “sh-t-h-le” nation. And the common people will take the weight of the strap for it. Thank you very much, all you who benefitted from this extravaganza of corruption.

The gift that this Prime Minister could at this time effectively give this Nation is campaign funding legislation. He could pass it in one sitting of the House, as he has been won’t to do. Nobody could formally vote “no” on it and it would curtail the flow of illicit funding and force the Government in power to find legitimate substitute sources to carry on all types of informal subsidizing of constituencies. Maybe then they could focus on programs to encourage light industry or agriculture and then on formal social programs to assist the really needy. This would bring the real statistics of poverty and unemployment to light. It would be tough going for a while, but we would emerge a stronger, prouder self- reliant people.

I shall end this entry today with a suggestion for those aspiring to gain the confidence of a very disillusioned populace. While you are in opposition and fermenting on the House floor, write the bills you are promising to pass, present them to the House, put them in the record; and when you get into power, pull them out and pass them. That will be fulfilling campaign promises and that will keep you in good stead with the people. “Just Sayin’”.

Name withheld by request.

Related Articles Letter to the Editor: The Way I See the Equal Opportunities Bill

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS