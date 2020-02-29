Sunshine Scholarship Foundation to host fundraiser musical show at El Divino

The general public is invited to support a fundraiser event on March 28, 2020, at Banana Beach Resort’s El Divino Restaurant. Set to benefit the Sunshine Scholarship Foundation, the event will start at 4PM, featuring a musical performance by Jake Hill Productions alongside Mr. Vegas McGraw. There is no entrance fee, but there will be a VIP section, 50/50 raffles, silent auctions, and even Chinese auctions. All proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund that will help island children attending Isla Bonita Elementary School.

Over the years, the foundation has supported many children with scholarships, school supplies and after school tutoring. The annual cost of school fees at the school is $US1,250 per student, and the target this year is to assist four children. According to organizers of the fundraiser, these students have been identified based on their academic performance and financial need.

The organization also helps children with special needs, and in the past has assisted a visually impaired child. According to one of the organizers, Joy Flowers, the idea behind the foundation is to help children excel in school by accommodating their needs.

Sunshine Scholarship Foundation is a registered non-profit organization in Belize. The foundation encourages the community and business partners to sponsor this worthy cause. Donors will be issued with a receipt that can be used for tax purposes.

For more information on the fundraiser or how to become a sponsor, email Flowers at [email protected] or call 610-0048.

