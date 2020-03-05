Child Stimulation Month opens with a grand parade

A festive parade through the main streets of San Pedro Town signaled the start of Child Stimulation Month on Monday, March 2nd. Under the theme: “Hug me, Listen to me, Read with me, Help me Grow!” the island’s preschoolers, along with their teachers and parent(s)/guardian(s), commemorated the significance of early childhood education. Participating preschools included: Holy Cross Preschool, Little Angels Preschool, San Pedro Preschool, Little Star Preschool, La Isla Carinosa Preschool, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, Shining Star Preschool, ABC Preschool, and La Isla Bonita Preschool. Accompanying the preschoolers were the San Pedro Roman Catholic School’s marching band, New Horizon SDA’s newly formed marching band, La Isla Bonita’s marching band, representatives from Rickilee Rapid Response, the Traffic department, and the Police department.

Prior to the parade, the students gathered for a short ceremony at the Central Park in San Pedro Town. Shortly after 10AM, the parade began with the children, teachers, and their parent(s)/guardian(s) marching down Barrier Reef Drive onto Caribena Street, turning at the roundabout. They proceeded down Pescador Drive, onto Tarpon Street and ended right back at Central Park, where snacks provided by Mahogany Bay Village and water provided by Bowen and Bowen Limited were given out to the children. The preschoolers were all dressed up in creative costumes reflecting the theme. On display were modes of transportation, community workers, colors, shapes, weather types, districts, and national symbols.

The purpose of the parade is to showcase the importance of education at the preschool level, as all preschool institutions countrywide dedicate the month of March to various development activities. Preschool teachers across the island are now ensuring that their students experience and learn in fun ways. Activities like cultural day, sports day, family day, hug day, drug awareness day, and nature walks, among others, will take place throughout the month.

