Air conditioning and refrigeration technicians undergo training in San Pedro Town

In order to facilitate heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians who need to be licensed for 2020, the Association of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technicians (ARACT) of Belize hosted a four-day training workshop in San Pedro Town. The training was held at the Sunbreeze Hotel conference room, where a large number of HVAC technicians attended the sessions from Monday, March 2nd to Thursday, March 5th.

ARACT has been holding these workshops countrywide, and according to its president, Hezron Hernandez, under the Laws of Belize, it is illegal to make refrigeration and air conditioning repairs without a valid license. “ARACT is mandated to help train and provide updates to any technician and assist in regulating the industry,” said Hernandez. By providing the necessary technical training, technicians qualify for licensing and elevate their quality of work. Hernandez added that since the world is now in an era of energy-saving, trainees also learn how to succeed in saving energy for their clientele, which can increase the demand for their services.

Participants got a broader understanding of refrigeration, in particular for a growing world demanding energy-safe work. The sessions spoke about the need to identify new substances in the refrigeration sector to minimize the impact on global warming. Hernandez indicated that in Belize, the only substances available are hydrocarbons. “Hydrocarbons are propane and butane in their pure form,” he said. “Hence technicians have to be well trained to manage these substances,” Hernandez emphasized that if these highly flammable substances are being used by technicians in Belize, they need to be highly trained in order to avoid any accidents that can lead to damage to property and even loss of life. After the presentations, participants were tested, and based on the results, given the nod to apply for their licenses. At the end of the workshop, everyone was presented with a certificate of participation. Organizers ask stakeholders, particularly in the tourism industry, to always verify that their equipment (refrigerators and/or air conditioning) is maintained or installed by licensed HVAC technicians. “You do not want to have people just do the work. Find out why they are doing it, what to do and what not to do, so that the quality of work improves,” said Hernandez.

Participants are grateful for the training workshop. Many said they learned new things that they will apply to their daily routine to better their performance. According to Edgar Teos of Victoria House, the workshop is a great opportunity that everyone on the island should take advantage of. “I now have more knowledge of the cycle of the refrigeration process and this training will help us a lot in order to better service our equipment,” he said.

ARACT thanks all participants and employers for allowing their employees time off to attend the training. They look forward to providing another training session in the future for those who could not attend.

