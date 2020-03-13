Eight additional constables join the San Pedro Police Formation

Eight newly trained police constables (PC) officially joined the San Pedro Police Formation on Tuesday, March 10th. The police officers, two females, and six males, recently passed out as part of Recruit Squad #94 on Saturday, March 7th, from the National Police Training Academy at the Capital City of Belmopan.

After three months’ training at the Academy and three months practicing in the field, a total of 207 police recruits graduated and have been distributed across the police branches countrywide. San Pedro Town received its share, and on Tuesday, Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker), Superintendent Christopher Noble formally introduced the new officers to the public, along with Mayor Daniel Guerrero who was at the police station to meet them.

The new police constables, who hail from different parts of the country like Toledo, Stann Creek, and Cayo Districts, to name a few, include PC #1423 Horace Avila, PC #1798 Kadeem Flores, PC #104 Silvino Che, PC #136 Christian Cohuo, PC #2383 Elian Robateau, WPC #2392 Patricia Spain, WPC #773 Jennifer Sam, and PC #1362 Nedwill Vidal.

Noble stated that for the time being, the new police officers would be orientated to the island, joining the current patrols to introduce them to the community properly. This exercise is to practice community policing, which Noble emphasized as very important to the continued work of the San Pedro Police Department. He encouraged them to do their best and that they can always come to him for assistance.

Mayor Guerrero warmly welcomed them and told them that their experience on the island would be significant in their police careers. “San Pedro is not just special, but unique,” he said. “We are here to support, and we look forward to working hand in hand with you all.” Guerrero encouraged the officers to do a good job and to stay away from negative influences. He advised them that if they need any sort of support to better their job, they can always reach The San Pedro Town Council via Superintendent Noble. Guerrero committed his full support to the local police formation.

With the addition of more police personnel to Ambergris Caye, broader coverage of the island is expected to take place. The plan is to have patrols from south to north of town to have a stronger presence and deter any potential criminal activities. The San Pedro Police Formation now counts with a total of 79 police officers, and the target is to increase the manpower on the island to 100 by the end of 2021.

