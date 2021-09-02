Saga receives some courtesy care from Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures













On Tuesday, August 31st, staff, and volunteers from Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures went to SAGA Humane Society’s Fort Dog to make much-needed improvements. The facility is now in better condition for the comfort and safety of the dogs after a day’s work.

Xsite’s co-owner, Tammy Lemus, spearheaded the rehabilitation project after noticing the facility needed attention. Tuesday was perfect for volunteering as it is usually a slow day in their busy schedule. Fort Dog is home to several dogs cared for by SAGA. The shelter houses lost, unwanted and homeless dogs and puppies. Fort Dog is a temporary home until they are adopted to a permanent one.

With materials on hand, the team of volunteers got to work. They put up a new fence and replaced the old latches and hinges. Some new PVC pipes were needed, and at the end of the day, the place had a different look and feel. Lemus thanked their dedicated staff and volunteers for their time and hard work to benefit the dogs.

Fort Dog, in its current state, can house up to 40 animals. The humane society counts with the island’s only non-profit veterinary clinic. Services include spay/neuter, vaccination campaigns, and education programs. For more information, please visit https://sagahumanesociety.org































