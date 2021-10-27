Former island beauty ambassador Michelle Nuñez graduates with honors













Michelle Estrella Nuñez successfully completed a Bachelors’s Degree in Social Work and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Belize on October 23rd. The former island beauty ambassador shared her joy of achieving such a milestone in her education, driven by her passion for empowering young girls in San Pedro Town.

Nuñez shared with The San Pedro Sun that there were many sacrifices during her studies, like quitting her job, giving up her apartment, and moving back with her parents. According to her, the experience and challenge were all worth it. She continues working with the organization Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network, which is an institution advocating and aiming to tackle issues related to the health and well-being of women, adolescents, and children in the Caribbean.

Nuñez will also continue her work with SHINE (Shaping Healthy Identities through Nurturing and Empowerment) Girls club. A youth enrichment program for young girls she created after becoming Miss San Pedro in 2014.

Pageantry

Although you may not see Nuñez participating in any upcoming pageants, she made her mark in this discipline. After her reign as Miss San Pedro 2014-2015, Nuñez returned triumphantly to San Pedro in 2016 after excelling at the Miss America Latina del Mundo pageant held in the Mexican Riviera Maya. She captured the award for Most Original Cultural Costume and the fourth runner-up position. Then in 2017, she once again charmed the judges and won the crown at the 2017 International Costal Maya Festival held in San Pedro. This is the largest pageant held in Belize, bringing to La Isla Bonita beauty ambassadors from Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, and of course Belize.

Nuñez is proud of her achievements and is ready to help those needing encouragement work hard for their goals. She takes this opportunity to thank those who helped her during her studies. Special recognition goes out to her sponsors through Hope Haven- Children’s Home and Community Center in San Pedro, a close acquaintance, and her family.































