The Ministry of Human Development, Families, and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs in partnership with the Human Trafficking Institute, conducted an Anti-Trafficking in Persons Symposium. The purpose of the event was to strengthen the operational elements and collaboration among the various government ministries and agencies relating to anti-trafficking efforts.

Key stakeholders who are instrumental in the operational elements of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Council were present, including personnel from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Belize Police Department, Ministry of Human Development, Immigration Department, Ministry of Labour and Local Government, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The council’s focus is to strengthen collaboration and coordination across government ministries and departments for greater efficiency and effectiveness in combating human trafficking.

