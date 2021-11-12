Foreign Minister Courtenay Speaks at 51st Regular Session of the OAS













Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, participated in the 51st Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS). The General Assembly is being held virtually under the theme “Towards Renewal in the Americas”.

In the Dialogue of Heads segment, Minister Courtenay delivered his statement in which he called for the OAS to focus its attention on holistically supporting healthy and vibrant democracies. He underscored the importance of adhering to the Charter of the OAS to promote and consolidate representative democracy, with due respect for the principle of non-intervention. Hon. Courtenay expressed concern about COVID-19 in the region and condemned the continued vaccine hoarding and inequitable distribution of vaccines by some OAS member states. He called on member states to renew the enduring obligation of cooperative action and act on it in the name of vaccine justice. Minister Courtenay challenged the OAS to catalyse hemispheric solutions to the challenges which the region faces including migration and climate change.

The 51st Regular Session of the General Assembly is a two-day meeting which concludes tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Courtenay is accompanied by Ambassador Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; and H.E. Lynn Young, Permanent Representative of Belize to the OAS and Ambassador to the United States of America.































