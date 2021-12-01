MOHW vaccination app ready to use; take your COVID-19 records anywhere you go

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) announced on Tuesday, November 30th that its Health Pass App is now ready. The application is available for download at the app store and users can review their COVID-19 vaccination records by the input of basic information such as Social Security or Belize Health Information System (BHIS) numbers. In the case someone is unable to access their records they can text, call, or Whatsapp 669-8843 or 613-1096.

According to MOHW, once the Health Pass app is downloaded scan the QR code on your screen. Then enter your Social Security or BHIS number and date of birth. If the vaccination records cannot be found, double checked the information entered and try again. If there are no results after re-entering the information, it could be that the records may not be in the national database system. MOHW recommends visiting the nearest health centre, and bring along your vaccination card for the information to be verified and entered in the system.

The app also has a feature to access other people’s vaccination records. Tap the scanner icon on the top right of your device screen to access this feature. With this new service, there is no need to worry about losing or damaging your vaccination card. The app offers the convenience for anyone to take their vaccination records anywhere they go as long as they have access to internet.

The app does not track nor share the local nor the COVID-19 status of the user. The app can be downloaded at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mohw-pass/id1585450457 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idealabstudios.mohwpassapp&hl=en&gl=US

Previous app introduced during the peak of the pandemic

In 2020, under a government led by the United Democratic Party, the country went on lockdown for almost eight months due to the pandemic. Prior to the re-opening of the Philip Goldson International Airport to welcome foreign travelers, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) required visitors to download and register on the Belize Travel Health App before arriving in Belize. This was necessary to enter the country. The app was used for daily health monitoring.

However, in May of this year, the new administration under the People’s United Party removed the need for this app. As per the Statutory Instrument No. 51 of 2021, BTB advised the government that it decided that travelers entering the country were no longer required to download the Belize Travel Health App before arrival in Belize.

