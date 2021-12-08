San Pedro’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony glows white for Hope

The holiday season is here, and to usher in the spirit of celebration, on Sunday, December 5th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) held the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Central Park. The anticipated event was held under the theme ‘Hope’ as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contrary to other years, the celebration was brief with the usual countdown before the lighting of the tree and live performances. Starting at 6PM, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez delivered his Christmas message, reflecting on some of the successes in his administration (such as managing financial hurdles) and expecting more projects to benefit the community in the year to come. The Mayor wished everyone a wonderful time during the upcoming holidays, and after the countdown, the Christmas tree came to life with a white glow.

The San Pedro Dance Academy entertained the crowd, and Chelsey Castro sang Christmas carols while playing the ukulele. After the short program, those in attendance were thanked and invited to take pictures with the Christmas tree. Near the tree, sculptured letters spelling the words’ Love, Joy, and Hope’ decked the Central Park. An area with the image of Santa Claus, along with others, became a favorite spot for pictures that evening.

The SPTC thanks everyone who contributed to the event’s organization this year. A big thank you to those working long hours to make the event this year possible.

