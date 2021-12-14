Hellfighters Footsoldiers Ambergris Caye share the love of Christmas with San Pedranos, Hicaqueños and Orange Walk children

The non-denomination group Hellfighters Footsoldiers Ambergris Caye distributed presents to children in San Pedro Town on Saturday, December 11th ushering in the Christmas season. With the help of Send Me Ministries in the United States, among other donors, they shared gifts with 200 children from San Pedro, Caye Caulker, and as far as San Jose Palmar in the Orange Walk District on the mainland.

The annual activity took place on Sea Grape Drive and saw parents and their children visiting Hellfighters’ meeting place to pick up their presents. Due to COVID-19, there was no service this year, and selected children were given specific times to pick up their baskets of goodies. The baskets included school supplies, bibles, candies, fruits, among other items.

Each child happily accepted their gift and thanked the Hellfighters. One of the members, Ismael Badillo, stated that this year for the first time they are expanding the event to our sister island of Caye Caulker. The group travelled to La Isla Cariñosa on Sunday, December 12th, to share the joy of giving. According to Badillo, they will also take the holiday blessings to San Jose Palmar, a village in the Orange Walk District in northern Belize. Badillo said that Christmas is a time to share love, give, and help those most in need. It is also a time to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

Hellfighters Footsoldiers Ambergris Caye would like to thank all the members of the group and the sponsors of the annual activity. They especially thank Send Me Ministries and other sponsors like Richard and Gina Headricks of Ramon’s Village Resort for their continued contribution.

