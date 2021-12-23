Commercial Fisher Folk License Renewal 2022

The Belize Fisheries Department hereby informs the PUBLIC that it will commence the renewal of fisher folk licenses on 4 January 2022. A grace period for renewals will be in place until 4 February 2022.

Fishers are advised to bring along all pertinent documents upon renewal to facilitate the process.

Licensing renewals will be carried out for the following communities at the Belize Fisheries Department Office in Belize City on the dates specified below:

Date Communities 4 January – 7 January Belize City and all other fishers from Belize District except San Pedro and Caye Caulker 10 January – 14 January Copper Bank, Chunox and all fishers from Corozal & Orange Walk Districts except Sarteneja 17 January – 21 January Dangriga, Hopkins, Placencia, Independence and all other fishers from Stann Creek District 24 January – 28 January Sarteneja and all fishers from Cayo District 31 January – 4 February San Pedro and Caye Caulker Fishers from Punta Gorda and from all other communities in the Toledo District are asked to renew ONLY at the Punta Gorda Fisheries Department Office effective 4 January 2022. Applications from these communities will not be accepted at the Belize City office.

Kindly note that fishers must ensure to come in to license specifically on the dates stated above for their respective communities.

Application for NEW LICENSES will only be received from 7 February 2022 and onwards and will be processed starting March 2022. Kindly ensure to present all required documentation.

FISHERFOLK LICENSE REQUIREMENTS FOR RENEWALS

Fishers must submit their ORIGINAL expired fisher folk Fishers must present the ORIGINAL AND COPY of their valid Social Security Card, valid Passport or Voters I.D. Each fisher must present a utility bill which must be in the fisher’s name or otherwise authorized from the utility bill holder/landlord and signed and sealed by a Justice of the Peace (JP). The utility bill must also be from within the last 6 months. If the fisher does not have access to utilities and thus to utility bills then a letter from a JP certifying their address is needed. Fishers must fill and sign a Fisher Folk RENEWAL application form.

TYPE PRICE Fisher folk License $25 Vessel License $25

Note:

* No exceptions will be made for incomplete documentation. *Naturalized Belizeans must present Nationality documents. * Permanent Residents must present permit to reside in Belize and proof of residence. * In case of loss of Fisher Folk and/or Vessel license, the fisher must present the receipt issued by the Police Department or the report stating the loss of the license (Fisher Folk and/or Vessel license).

VESSEL LICENSE REQUIREMENTS FOR RENEWALS

Fishers must submit their ORIGINAL expired vessel license. Owner or master of the vessel must present ORIGINAL valid commercial Fisher Folk license. If the master of the vessel (Captain) is not the owner of the vessel, an authorization from the owner, signed and sealed by a Justice of the Peace must be presented in order to renew the vessel license. Must present ORIGINAL AND COPY of the vessel’s valid Sea Worthy Certificate issued by the Belize Port Authority. Fishers must fill and sign a vessel RENEWAL application form.

Commercial Fishing Vessel owners are hereby reminded that vessels must comply with the requirements of the VESSEL COLOR CODING SCHEME and CATCH DATA SUBMISSION.

COOK AUTHORIZATION

Can be renewed upon submission of previous (2021) Terms & Conditions of Cook Authorization and card. Cook must also present ORIGINAL AND COPY of their valid Social Security Card or valid Passport or Voters I.D. and a recent utility bill (from within the last 6 months). The Captain of the vessel must accompany the cook for the authorization to be renewed.

The licensing section is open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday (on regular working days).

For licensing inquiries please contact:

Fisheries Department Main Office – Belize City:

Call 224-4552; 223-2187

Fisheries Department Punta Gorda Office:

Call 722-2662

Licensing Inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Or message via WhatsApp: 637-4238

The Fisheries Department asks that all fishers coming in to renew their licenses comply with the established COVID 19 protocols.

