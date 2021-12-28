Captain Shark’s rewards customers in annual Christmas Raffle

On Thursday, December 23rd, Captain Shark’s held their annual Grand Christmas raffle rewarding several lucky customers with fabulous prizes, including a $1,000 cash prize.

Shortly after 3PM, the first three winners were announced. The winner of the third prize was Baltazar Vanegas who took home an Igloo brand cooler and a Captain Shark’s long sleeve performance shirt. The second prize was a fishing rod and reel combo which went to Coral Divers. The top prize of $1,000 went to Elito Arceo of Seaduced by Belize tour company.

A second raffle took place at Captain Shark’s Club Car store. The prizes included another $1,000 in cash and a $250 gift certificate to use at Captain Shark’s marine store. The first prize raffled was the $250 gift certificate which went to Matias Rodriguez. The second $1,000 cash prize went to William from MK Golf Cart Rentals.

The management of Captain Shark’s congratulates the winners and thanks to their customers for their continued support, even though the pandemic has significantly affected the island community. They wish all San Pedranos on Ambergris Caye a Merry Christmas and a better, prosperous new year.

