SPTC to open a Customer Service Desk; no more mainland trips to apply for essential documents

As of Tuesday, March 8th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) will be opening a new Customer Service Desk. Island residents no longer need to travel to the mainland when seeking assistance from the vital statistics department, businesses registration, filling immigration forms, or dealing with matters at the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) in Belize City.

The initiative is spearheaded by Deputy Mayor Ernesto Bardalez, in charge of the Public Relations portfolio. He shared with the San Pedro Sun a specific desk has been designated on the second floor of the SPTC building offering these services. In detail, residents will also get assistance in obtaining birth and death certificates and similar documents. Anyone needing assistance filling immigration documents, such as applying for a passport, can find help at this desk. There is no longer a need to travel to Belmopan to register a business. Regarding BTB, due to the lack of an office in San Pedro, this service will assist with the licensing process and pick up.

Bardalez noted that government fees might apply for some of these services. “These services are very important and essential. It is a great convenience for our island residents saving them from traveling to the mainland and all the back and forth which it entails,” said Bardalez. He said for the time being, no appointments are required and people can just show up at the SPTC during their normal working hours Monday to Friday, 8AM-5PM. If the number of persons seeking the service becomes overwhelming, appointments may be required.

A handful of islanders shared that this was long overdue, and it would be of great assistance to have these services available in San Pedro.

The Deputy Mayor added that this new desk would continue to look at ways to make life easier for island residents. Many still struggle with finances due to the effects of the pandemic and may not be able to afford costly commuting to the mainland. The town administration is glad they can bring these essential services to the island.

Related Articles Deputy Mayor launches virtual tour guide competition

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS