CABEI Technical Team Visits Belize for Assessment of Belize Integral Security Programme

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) is undertaking a technical mission in Belize from March 2 to 4, 2022, to reassess the needs of participating agencies of the Belize Integral Security Programme (BISP).

The main objectives of CABEI’s technical mission are to visit all previous and newly identified sites and perform a technical re-assessment of their needs. These sites include the Belize Defence Force camps in San Ignacio, Belize City, and Punta Gorda, the National Forensic Science Service, the Belize Police Training Academy, and the Belize Coast Guard facilities.

It is expected that the proposed modifications to the infrastructure component of the BISP will result in an increase in the total contribution made by CABEI.

Representatives from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration include: 1. Kerstin Morales – Mission Chief (Project Executive) 2. Herbert Alfonso Martinez – Specialist in Productive Infrastructure 3. Camilo Arevalo – Supervision 4. Gabriela Castellano – Procurement Officer 5. Elizabeth Rubio – Credit Analyst 6. Yid- Lai Zelada – Environmental and Social Assessment Analyst 7. Veronica Maria Ruiz Lagos – Special in Human Development and Social Infrastructure

During their mission, the CABEI Delegation was joined by Dr. Osmond Martinez, Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Economic Development; Brigadier General (Ret’d) Dario Tapia, CEO in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security; and Mr. Elvis Requena, project coordinator for the Belize Integral Security Programme.

In 2015, Belize signed a loan agreement with CABEI to implement this BZ$60 million project over a three-year period. The BISP was designed to strengthen citizen security through investments in infrastructure and equipment for the Belize Defence Force, the Belize Police Department, the Belize Coast Guard, and the National Forensic Science Service.

