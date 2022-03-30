Lobster fests in San Pedro and Caye Caulker are back this year!

After a pause in outdoor events due to COVID-19 restrictions, the lobster fest celebrations are back in San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker. Both organizing committees have announced the dates, with Caye Caulker festivities scheduled July 1st through the 3rd. In San Pedro, festivities start with a lionfish hunt and lobster crawl beginning on June 30th, culminating with the usual block party at Central Park on July 9th.

No details have not been revealed from the Caye Caulker Lobster Fest committee, but one of the highlights is their Miss Lobster Fest pageant. The San Pedro Lobster Fest committee has published the schedule of events below.

The highlight of the celebration in San Pedro is the popular Lobster Crawl. Crawlers are invited to visit the participating establishments and are provided with a Lobster Fest passport. Each establishment stamps the passport while revelers enjoy amazing deals on food and drinks. Each passport stamp allows the Crawler the chance to win a grand raffle prize. The passports are available at the participating business establishments.

The San Pedro Lobsterfest committee thanks everyone for supporting the 2022 festival. However, the public is reminded that COVID-19 is still around and asks everyone attending the events to be mindful and practice caution where necessary. In the meantime, mark your calendar; this is an event you do not want to miss!

Get ready to party like a Lobstar!

