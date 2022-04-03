BEL Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Station Ecosystem Pilot Project

On March 31, 2022, Belize Electricity Limited unveiled the first charging station in its National Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Ecosystem. It is the first of twelve that will be installed in strategic locations across the country as part of a pilot project for commissioning EV charging stations.

Key partners in the EV Ecosystem were present at the event, including Government representatives Hon. Michel Chebat – Minister of Public Utilities, Logistics and E-governance, Hon. Rodwell Ferguson – Minister of Youth, Sports and Transport and Hon. Christopher Coye – Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development & Investment, the automotive industry, representatives of municipal government, and partner agencies.

This initiative is designed to support and accelerate the electrification of transportation and the modernization of the energy sector as part of a clean vision for Belize. It will also allow BEL to deliver on its mission of delivering safe, reliable and sustainable energy solutions to enhance the quality of life and the productivity of enterprise and to support national development.

