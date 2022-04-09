Women’s Department Disability Desk Receives Disability-Accessible Bus

The Ministry of Human Development, Families & Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs is grateful for the kind donation and partnership with Customer HD and congratulates them on their visionary initiative. Their charitable gesture will go a long way in supporting this vulnerable population of our community.

The bus, which is equipped with a wheelchair lift, will be made available on condition to stakeholder agencies of persons with disabilities. As Chairperson of the National Special Needs and Disability Committee (NSNDC) of NEMO, Mr. Nunez indicated that the bus will also be utilized for transportation and evacuation of persons with disabilities in times of natural disasters.

