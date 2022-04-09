Women’s Department Disability Desk Receives Disability-Accessible Bus
Saturday, April 9th, 2022
On Wednesday, April 6th the Minister of Human Development, Families & Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, the Honorable Dolores Balderamos Garcia received a disability-accessible bus donated by Customer HD. This donation was realized through the efforts of Mr. Jonathan Keane, representative of Customer HD, and Mr. Marshall Nunez, Disability Desk Coordinator, Women’s Department.
The Ministry of Human Development, Families & Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs is grateful for the kind donation and partnership with Customer HD and congratulates them on their visionary initiative. Their charitable gesture will go a long way in supporting this vulnerable population of our community.
