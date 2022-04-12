Island Emergency Services celebrates first anniversary

From the moment islander Abner Bacab became a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), he grew a project that later became Island Emergency Services (IES). The company, equipped with an ambulance, responds to medical emergencies on the island. On Sunday, April 10th, Bacab and his team celebrated their first anniversary in service with a health and family fair at the Boca del Rio beach park to commemorate this achievement.

The IES team was joined by other EMTs from the mainland, including Javier Canul, Tito Garcia, and Wellin Williams, among others. These EMT veterans professionals joined Bacab in a short ceremony where those who assisted the IES project were recognized. According to Bacab, the work continues, and islanders can always reach out to them for any medical emergency. The company’s service is expected to expand by adding more professional personnel to the team and equipment.

The educational fair offered free vital checkups, and those visiting the different booths became more familiar with the company. Services are not limited to medical emergencies, as IES also provides training. The training can vary from CPR to becoming a first aid responder. IES has conducted some of these trainings at different tourism establishments on the island and, in December of last year, trained nine islanders, including students, in medical first responding.

In addition, Bacab also responds to diving emergencies. He is a certified Emergency Diving First Aid Instructor via training facilitated by the well-known Diving Alert Network or DAN. This achievement led him to set up a Belize Dive Injury Assistance and Support company. For anyone affected by Scuba diving-related illness, Bacab can provide relief and have divers treated in a hyperbaric chamber.

The event on Sunday also had something for the children, where Ozzy the Clown made a guest appearance. Ozzy entertained the crowd with his cheerful performance and sweet giveaways.

Bacab and IES thank everyone who came out to support and remind the public that their services are available 24 hours a day. For any medical emergencies, 615-2998.

