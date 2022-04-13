High-Level Meeting on Migrant Labour and Trafficking in Persons

A high-level meeting of the ministries of Immigration, Human Development, Home Affairs, Labour, Tourism, and Agriculture along with the Director of Public Prosecutions was held in Belmopan on April 11, 2022. A high-level meeting of the ministries of Immigration, Human Development, Home Affairs, Labour, Tourism, and Agriculture along with the Director of Public Prosecutions was held in Belmopan on April 11, 2022.

Ministry representatives discussed the topics of migrant labour for agroindustry in Belize and the need to strengthen collaboration amongst ministries and departments in preventing and combating labour exploitation and trafficking in persons.

Participants conducted a review of the recent migrant incident of March 19/20, 2022, and focused on striking a balance between the need for migrant labour, the demands of the industries and the protection of individuals, especially children from child labour and other forms of exploitation.

At the level of chief executive officers and heads of department, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Council will continue to conduct educational campaigns on labour exploitation with the aim of building awareness. Also, through its Operations Committee, the council will enhance inspections and operations to identify and respond to labour violations and possible trafficking in persons.

Participants pledged revitalized efforts to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and decided on the development of a national migration policy, which will work in tandem with anti-trafficking efforts thus fulfilling the government’s mandate of combatting all forms of exploitation.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS