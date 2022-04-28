U.S. Donates Medical Supplies to Support Belize’s National Referral Hospital

In a ceremony held on April 28th, U.S. officials donated medical supplies funded through the U.S. Department of Defense Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH). Bilateral Affairs Officer in the U.S. Embassy’s Security Cooperation Office Major Anissa Johnson presided over the donation ceremony, which Chief Executive Officer for the KHMH Chandra Nisbet Cansino attended.

The donation, valued at US $40,000, includes catheters, sanitization items, isopropyl alcohol, sodium chloride, gloves, and biohazard containers. These items will assist with preventing and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 at Belize’s national referral hospital by ensuring proper sanitization and hygiene at the facility.

“The United States government is committed to sharing our resources to continue helping Belize prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and other contagious viruses,” said Major Johnson. “As pandemic conditions remain fluid, our tactics must remain sharp and ready to ensure our children can get back safely to face-to-face learning and the economy can begin to recover in earnest.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has provided an estimated US $5 million in COVID-19 assistance to Belize, including US $2.38 million procured through the U.S. Embassy’s Security Cooperation Office.

