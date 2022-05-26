BTB Hosts B.O.O.M. Forum

On May 25, 2022, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) hosted the Building On Our Momentum (B.O.O.M.) Forum at the Best Western Belize Biltmore Plaza in Belize City. The forum shared major achievements, opportunities, and the future outlook for Belize’s tourism industry with a wide selection of hoteliers, tour operators, and industry partners, from across the country.

Representatives from BTB’s partner agencies, the Zimmerman Agency (USA) and Development Counsellors International (Canada) shared key highlights, results, and insights, on targeted marketing efforts in their respective niche markets. These included the Grab Life Campaign, Sports Illustrated cover and video shoot, travel publication features, and trade shows. They also highlighted campaign ideas and travel trends to complement stakeholder marketing efforts in 2022-2023. BTB’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Mrs. Michelle Bowers-Flowers, recapped Belize’s global performance, post-pandemic recovery journey, and BTB’s focus moving forward.

Mr. Alfredo Gonzalez, International Sales Manager for Frontier Airlines, oriented stakeholders to the airline’s offering. This was complemented by a giveaway of FIVE $250USD travel vouchers won by Kendis Ferguson (Tour Operator, Foolish Dreams), Karen Waight Canul (Owner, Ambergris Divers), Edson Dubon (Krem Television), Judy Muñoz (Owner, One South Place Hotel), and Chelsea Johnston.

Break-out sessions held in the afternoon elaborated on topics such as influencer marketing, business intelligence and strategic decision-making, public relations, and the importance of the Travel Belize website.

Highlighting the industry’s rebound and continued growth, the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Anthony Mahler remarked that, “The reality is that this momentum is not happening by chance or organically. It is as a result of working hard and smart. It is as a result of dedication. And most importantly, it is as a result of our collaboration with you our stakeholders, large, small and micro.”

Mrs. Nicole Usher Solano, CEO of the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, was the Master of Ceremonies and the closing remarks were delivered by Mrs. Angelique Hasley, Director of Human Resources, on behalf of Mr. Evan Tillett, Director of Tourism.

For more information, please contact the BTB at 227-2420 or via email at [email protected]

