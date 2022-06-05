Third Handing Over Ceremony for the Beneficiaries of the Empowerment Project in Belize

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), along with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) are committed to the continuation of the second phase of the project to reach more women and MSMEs to support Belize’s socio-economic recovery.

On June 2, 2022, Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; H.E David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize; H.E. Rossana Briceño, Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children; and other invited guests gathered for the third handing over ceremony to the beneficiaries of the project, “Enhancing the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the COVID-19 Post-Pandemic Era: Technical Assistance for Women Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Financial Inclusion”.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.