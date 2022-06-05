Third Handing Over Ceremony for the Beneficiaries of the Empowerment Project in Belize

On June 2, 2022, Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; H.E David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize; H.E. Rossana Briceño, Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children; and other invited guests gathered for the third handing over ceremony to the beneficiaries of the project, “Enhancing the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the COVID-19 Post-Pandemic Era: Technical Assistance for Women Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Financial Inclusion”.
The project supports the implementation of vocational skills training through reputable organizations and institutions in Belize and supports women’s empowerment for entrepreneurship. The four beneficiaries of this cycle include:
1. United Women’s Group – Western Caucus for the 𝘉𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘢 𝘍𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨, which will sustainably use banana peels that may be considered trash and repurposed for resale.
2. The Ministry of Education through the Institute for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ITVET) Belize City for the construction of a student resource/social complex that will provide an outdoor space for vocational training.
3. Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations for the 𝘛𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘔𝘚𝘔𝘌𝘴 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋-19 𝘙𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮, which will provide diagnostic and relief support for 30 Tourism MSMEs to achieve Gold Standard and enhance their digital marketing in the competitive tourism industry.
4. The Ministry of Finance through BELTRAIDE for a 𝘔𝘰𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘐𝘯𝘤𝘶𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘐𝘯𝘤𝘶𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋 𝘙𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘞𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘌𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘴 to assist startup companies across the country with office space and material, as well as support in business consultancy, branding and marketing for MSMEs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), along with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) are committed to the continuation of the second phase of the project to reach more women and MSMEs to support Belize’s socio-economic recovery.
