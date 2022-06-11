Beekeeping Training by AMEXCID/INIFAP in Northern Belize

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise
in collaboration with the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) and the Instituto Nacional de Investigaciones Forestales, Agricolas y Pecuarias (INIFAP) of Mexico conducted a week-long workshop entitled Transfer of New Mexican Technologies to Mitigate the Current Situation of Belizean Beekeeping Practices and Meliponiculture Production at the Yo Creek Agriculture Station, Yo Creek Village, Orange Walk District, from June 6 to 10, 2022.
The training topics include i) general beekeeping, ii) alternative control of the small hive beetle, iii) meliponiculture, iv) alternative feeding, and v) hive division. The training aims to equip participants with the knowledge to tackle the rising issues of climate change, small hive beetle issues and the production of honey from stingless bees (meliponiculture).
The workshop forms a part of the Mexico-Belize Technical and Scientific Cooperation Program. The training is facilitated by Mexican technical experts Dr. Jorge Ismael Tucuch Haas and Dr. Ruben Guillermo Medina Hernandez. Participants include 20 beekeepers and eight extension officers.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise extends its warmest appreciation to the people and Government of Mexico for the opportunity given to Belizean beekeepers to learn and adapt new technologies.
