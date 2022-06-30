Home » Community and Society » Opening of the Lobster Fishing Season

Opening of the Lobster Fishing Season

Thursday, June 30th, 2022


The Fisheries Department takes this opportunity to inform all fishers and the public that in accordance with the Statutory Instrument 128 of 2021, the Caribbean Spiny Lobster (Panulirus argus) fishing season opens on July 1st, 2022 to February 28th, 2023.
Fisher and the public are encouraged to follow the Lobster Fishery regulation:
1. Minimum carapace length is 3 inches
2. Minimum tail weight is 4 ounces
3. It is illegal to have in possession any soft shell (molting) lobster or female with eggs (berried)
4. It is illegal to remove from any female lobster any eggs or spawn or the setae or fibre to with any eggs or spawn attached.
5. No person persons establishment should have in possession fillet or diced tail.
The public is advised to report any illegal fisheries activity by calling telephone number: 224-4552 or by email: [email protected]

 

