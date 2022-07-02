The Justice For Laddie Foundation Announces Memorial Day Activities

The Justice For Laddie Foundation announced a Memorial Day on July 14, 2022 in remembrance of 14-year old Laddie who was callously murdered by former police corporal Kareem Martinez while jogging on the beach.

The Justice For Laddie Foundation would like to invite the general public to join us in the following activities taking place in Placencia Village, Belize on July 14th directly behind the newly painted Placencia sign on the beach on July 14, at 2:00PM in Placencia the unveiling of his Laddies Memorial Garden will take place.

• After the initial ceremony a “Finish Laddie’s Run” marathon will begin from the place he took his last breath to his wished-for destination at Chabil Mar. All participants will receive a Laddie remembrance t-shirt and a treat bag.

• A “Shine A Light For Laddie” initiative that communities across Belize are invited to participate in. Starting at 8.00 pm on July 14th, it’s a nationwide event you can participate in wherever you are, either as an individual, a family, or a group. All you need is a candle.

We’re finding it hard to believe, and even harder to face, the fact that we’re approaching the first anniversary of Laddie’s murder. And while time has yet to soften our grief, it has allowed us to move from anger to resolve. We are now committed towards directing our anguish and resentment into more positive actions that will better honor Laddie and his legacy – and in ways that will bring Belizeans together and benefit our young people. A non-profit organization, The Justice for Laddie Foundation was established to carry on Laddie’s legacy and provide support for Belize’s young people. Three billboards remembering Laddie were positioned entering San Ignacio, Belize City, and along the Hummingbird Highway, and two community projects – Laddie’s Playground at St Andrew’s School, and Laddie’s Memorial Garden in Placencia at the scene of the shooting, have been underway, with more projects to follow. Please visit the website at www.justiceforladdie.com for updates and more details on Laddie’s Law. The Media Contact Lucy Fleming, [email protected] Roberto Harrison, [email protected]

