Simone Biles receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

On Thursday, July 7th, world-renowned Olympic gymnast and gold medallist Simone Biles of Belizean ancestry became the youngest to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom award from United States President Joe Biden. The award is the U.S. highest civilian honor given to individuals who made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the U.S., world peace, and other significant societal public and private works.

The 25-year-old Olympic champion received recognition among 16 other recipients at the White House in Washington, D.C, the U.S. capital. Biles shared that the distinction is enormous. “It’s kind of scary because it is the best award you can receive in your whole life,” she told reporters. Biles posted on her Instagram account, “I’m so honored and thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award. I still have no words. I’m shocked!”

Belize trip before award

Biles was spotted in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, days before the prestigious recognition. The famous athlete with Belizean roots always visits Belize whenever her busy schedule permits. She was seen at different places, such as overwater eateries in the Boca del Rio area, with her fiancée Jonathan Owens.

Recognitions in Belize

In November 2019, Biles was presented with the symbolic key to San Pedro Town at Ramon’s Village Resort. A presentation was made by the then Mayor Daniel Guerrero, Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Manuel Heredia, councilors, among island athletes, and media corps. She was also presented with a token of appreciation, a wood carving of Belize’s ‘Coat of Arms’ with Biles’ name etched on it.

Biles holds Belize citizenship through her mother and refers to the Jewel (Belize) as her second home. The San Pedro Sun takes this opportunity to congratulate Simone Biles for this milestone in her recognition as one of the most talented gymnastics in the world.

