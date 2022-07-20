Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye unveils new look of the San Pedro Public Library

The San Pedro Public Library has a fresh, new façade and a brand LED Neon sign making the establishment more visible to visitors. The new look was a project done by the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, who, along with volunteers and donors’ support, painted its exterior and creatively decorated its walls and stairs with book-themed paintings and encouraging words.

To celebrate the completion of the project, members of the island’s Rotary Club, volunteers, and special guests gathered at the library on Tuesday, July 19th, to formally honor all those who helped. President of the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye Tom Nelson opened the evening’s program by welcoming everyone to the short ceremony in honor of the project. He thanked all those involved and introduced several guests, sharing encouraging words.

The Club’s member Rafael Torres in charge of community service, spoke about the project’s significance and acknowledged everyone’s hard work, particularly the business community, in transforming the dilapidated exterior of the library. Torres also recognized the dedication of painter and decorator Diego Castellanos and his family, who made it their task to contribute to the project.

One of the project’s highlights is the decoration of one of the sets of stairs. Each stair has the name of a book painted on them along with the name of Belizean authors. One of those Belizean writers, Harold Young, attended the event and spoke about reading and his book, Keron Flies His Kite. He brought copies with him for purchase. Young cheerfully signed each copy for those getting one of his books and even snapped pictures with happy readers posing with his book.

Other invited guests included San Pedro Town Councilor, Marina Kay. She shared an optimistic speech about the importance of children visiting the library and indulging in reading. Kay encouraged parents to motivate their children to read and make the local library a place to visit every week.

Chief Librarian Lusiola Castillo thanked the island’s Rotary Club for giving the library a new face. Castillo also invited those present to share the word, encourage their friends and relatives to visit the library, inspire children to read more, and get a membership in the library. She said that the library has been open for decades and welcomes children and adults who need an inspirational place to read, write, or work on projects. The library has an extensive collection of books with tables and chairs for working/studying stations.

Following the formalities, the attendees were invited to witness the lighting of the neon sign bearing the library’s name for the first time. Afterward, refreshments were served, and Rotarians mingled with those present and even spoke about future library and community projects.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and the San Pedro Public Library takes this opportunity to thank all those parties who made the project possible by volunteering and donating. They include Castillo’s Hardware, Victoria House Resort and Spa, Varela’s Lumber Yard, Searious Adventures, Sandy Toes Beach Bar and Grill, Sunbreeze Hotel, SEAduced by Belize, Sunset Lounge, BeFit Gym, Sandbar Beachfront Hotel & Restaurant, Toast, Casa Pan Dulce Bakery, Scooby Doo Grooming & Pet Shop, The Bakery, Annies Pastries, painter and decorator Diego Castellanos and Family, Kristen’s Neon Garage, Pauline McKee & Martin Reiser, Stephen Devooght, Mr., and Mrs. Miles, Michele and Mike Azevedo, Rotarians and friends of Rotary.

