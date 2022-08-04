Belize Network of Non-governmental (BNN) incorporates new Board of Directors that will lead on good governance agenda

Since 2016, the Belize Network of NGOs (BNN) has been the unified voice of Non-Governmental Organizations in Belize, advocating for good governance to achieve sustainable human development. On, July 22nd, 2022, the BNN was officially incorporated under the Companies Act. The new Board of Directors, duly elected by BNN members, has been officially installed. The new Board of Directors will serve from 2022-2024 and individually bring a wealth of diverse backgrounds and professional experience in collective service to strengthen the NGO coalition to advocate for good governance. The Board of Directors will also render critical support to the NGO Senator. The BNN’s Board of Directors members are listed below.

Chair: Friends for Conservation and Development – Dr Elma Kay

Dr. Elma Kay is the first Managing Director of the Belize Maya Forest Trust, an NGO entrusted with the stewardship and management of Belize’s second largest private protected area, the Belize Maya Forest. She is also a co-founder of the University of Belize Environmental Research Institute where she served for a decade as Administrative Director and Science Director (Terrestrial). Dr. Kay combines 20 years of experience in research and teaching, conservation practice and policy, fundraising, project management, mentorship, institutional building, and organizational leadership. Based on application, she firmly believes that strong institutions envision and strategically plan their future, invest in people, integrate, and draw from multiple disciplines and create strong partnerships. Dr. Kay has experience in stakeholder engagement and coalition building to achieve larger outcomes. She hopes to apply this experience to strengthen the Belize Network of NGOs in the support it provides its members.

Vice Chair: National Garifuna Council – Sheena Zuniga

Sheena is a hardworking and experienced planner and is currently President of the National Garifuna Council and Belize Indigenous Council Board (BENIC) Member. Previously, Ms. Zuniga served as the Secretary of the National Garifuna Council, as the Media Relations Officer of the Belize Network of NGOs, and as the National Garifuna Council Belmopan Branch President. She is currently working in the Marketing and Communications Department at the University of Belize. She is passionate about helping victims of abuse and those with mental health challenges find resources and a safe place to heal.

Secretary: Promoting Empowerment Through Awareness for Lesbian and Bisexual Women (PETAL) – Charrice Talbert

Is the co-founder and Program Manager for Promoting Empowerment Through Awareness for Lesbian and Bisexual Women (PETAL). While working and building her personal and professional capacity, she has always advocated for women’s rights. She has completed many courses, and specialized training, and received many certifications spanning from leadership to migration management, trauma-informed care including gender and development.

Treasurer: The Scouts Association of Belize – Roberto Lopez

has an Associate’s degree, majoring in biology and chemistry, and an Associate’s Degree in Primary education. He has been with the Scouts for over 16 years and has held various positions in the Scout Movement. He has been: National Training Commissioner, Director of Adults in Scouting, Director of Education and his present appointment is as the National Scout Executive of the Scout Association of Belize.

Media Relations Officer: HelpAge Belize – Ivorine Bulwer

She is a retired advanced practice nurse dedicated to raising awareness of the needs and rights of vulnerable populations which include older persons. Throughout my over thirty years of nursing practice has been passionately committed to a high standard of practice and thus continue to advocate on behalf of individuals with social and health needs. She is currently the Executive Director for HelpAge Belize and provides oversight for eleven branches that include nine-day activity centers and two residential homes.

Senator: Belize Network of NGOs – Janelle Chanona

Vice President for Oceana Belize, a long-time anchor for News Five, Great Belize Productions, and ran her own media and production company. She has produced documentaries for several environmental groups in Belize. Chanona is determined to ensure that the reef that all Belizeans love and depend on, is protected and made healthier than ever before. Chanona leads Oceana’s campaigns in Belize which includes efforts to promote responsible fishing practices in Belize’s waters. She is a graduate of St. Johns College in Belize, of Loyola College in Baltimore USA, and received a master’s degree with distinction from Nottingham Trent UniversityintheUK.

