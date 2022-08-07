San Pedro Police Formation concludes youth summer camp

On Friday, August 5th, 28 kids received certificates of complication after attending a week-long summer camp organized by the San Pedro Police Formation. The activity, ‘ Summer, Survival, Discipline and Sports Camp,’ taught the kids life skills, first aid kit training, self-defense, respect for each other, and teamwork.

Spearheading the camp was a group of community policing officers, PC Kenrick Gentle, PC Harris Gabourel, PC Adrian Flores, and Corporal Marleni Coye. The officers received all the needed support from the parents and their station commander Assistant Superintendent Basil Reyes.

During the camp, the participants were visited and commended by the newly installed Commander of Region Four (San Pedro and Caye Caulker) the, Superintendent Alejandro Cowo. Other activities involved included learning all about the island’s Fire Department. The kids had the opportunity to dress and even feel like a firefighter.

The campers also received lessons from medical professionals like Emergency Medical Technician Abner Bacab from Island Emergency Services. Mixed Martial Arts fighter and coach Martin Dawson also visited the kids and shared self-defense lessons.

At the closing ceremony held at the San Pedro High School compound, the children thanked their instructors and shared what they had learned. Some said they learned discipline, to work together, and treat everyone like family. Others said they were inspired to become productive citizens and pursue a particular career. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates.

Assistant Superintendent Reyes, Councilor Dani Aranda, and the instructors encouraged the kids to practice what they learned during the camp. Reyes added that one of their plans is to have these groups of kids become the island’s Youth Cadets and participate in future activities such as the annual Christmas Parade.

