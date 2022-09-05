Free Back to School free haircuts for San Pedro students

The new school year has started. Students preparing to return to classes must not only get their uniforms and supplies ready, but they must also look good. A haircut is one way to look fresh, and to make sure as many kids on the island received one, Councilor Dianeli Aranda at the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) partnered on Saturday, September 3rd with JJG Barber Shop and Beauty Salon from Orange Walk Town providing free haircuts to more than 50 students. The campaign continued the following day at various barber shops across San Pedro Town.

The initiative primarily alleviates some of the back-to-school expenses for deserving families. Councilor Aranda, who holds the Women, Youths, and Children portfolio, hosted the crew from JJG Barber Shop at the SPTC Conference Room and extended the invitation to five and older students. From 9AM to 4PM, parents took their children to the conference room, where a team of professional barbers welcomed every student, including girls.

On Sunday, the back-to-school free haircuts campaign continued across San Pedro. Students were observed in barber shops such as Coleman’s Barber Shop, Bob’s Barber Shop, La Elite Barber Shop, Yupit Barber Shop, Dope Cuts, Elegant Man Island Barber Shop, CoreRoyal Cutz, and William Cutz Barber Shop. Aranda made sure she visited the barber shops where the students showed up to get their haircuts. She thanked the barbers, the students, and parents for making the event possible.

For the students, this meant returning to school with a fresh new cut. While for barbers, it provided an opportunity to give back to the island community. The event was deemed a success. Aranda looks forward to working with the community and businesses in creating initiatives like this that benefit everyone on the island.

