Children’s Rally brings colorful and patriotic parade to San Pedro Town

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, students in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, their teachers, and other island community members celebrated a traditional Children’s Rally. The event, held countrywide, saw hundreds of students marching through the central streets of San Pedro, dressed in patriotic colors and proudly waving Belizean flags. The parade this year also included the participation of the San Pedro Police Youth Cadet Corp.

The rally took place on Friday, September 16th, and is part of the patriotic September Celebrations. Starting at 9AM, students assembled to begin the parade on Barrier Reef Drive. The preschoolers were in front of the parade, followed by the police youth cadets, primary schoolers, and high schoolers. The San Pedro High School band again put rhythm to the marching as they all moved northward onto Pescador Drive and into the Boca del Rio area. When the students arrived at the high school, they returned to Pescador Drive ending the parade by Central Park.

Many parents accompanied their children and cheered while providing them with water as it was a sunny hot morning. The rally took over the island’s main streets for a couple of hours; however, motorists understood the occasion and even commended the activity. A passerby shared with The Sun that teaching children to love and respect the country from a young age is important. Another islander added that the students are the nation’s future and must be taught the importance of the country’s traditions and be proud Belizeans.

The San Pedro Children’s Rally and parade were celebrated this year under the national September Celebration theme, ‘Valiant and Bold, Proud and Strong Belize Rebounds @ 41!’. The theme reflects the sacrifices the Belizean people went through during the health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Two years after, the country rebounded, and the economy continued thriving for the better.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS