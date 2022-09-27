Miss San Pedro Faith Edgar spearheads Cruise for a Cause to help the needy in San Pedro

The island’s beauty ambassador, Miss San Pedro 2022-2023 Faith Edgar, has embarked on a project called ‘Cruise for a Cause,’ raising funds to help those in need. Edgar has partnered with X-Site Belize Sailing & Adventures to host the charitable sailing trip at least once a month. All proceeds from the sailing trip are donated to a person or family from San Pedro Town who need urgent assistance.

The most recent activity was held on Sunday, September 25th, and raised $2,700. These funds will go to islander Arcenia Rivero, a single mother battling stage two lymphoma cancer. The proceeds from the cruise will help Rivero with her medical bills and expenses. According to Edgar, Cruise for a Cause started as a project to send children to school. The project has now expanded to include people who can prove they are in immediate need. Edgar explained that those persons in need are identified, a date is set, and the fundraising sailing trip is organized.

Affordable and fun sailing trip

The fun sailing trip only costs BS$100 and promises lovely views of the island’s Caribbean coast and the barrier reef. The day trip is aboard a beautiful and spacious catamaran that cruises the sea’s pristine waters, making stops at different areas for a swim. To participate in the upcoming Cruise for a Cause, stay tuned to X-Site Belize Sailing & Adventures Facebook page and Miss San Pedro page. Tickets can be purchased at the Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures office in the downtown area.

The day trip includes swimming and fun water activities. There are drinks and snacks included as well. Edgar is pleased to host such a project and be able to help. Miss San Pedro invites everyone who can help to support the initiative whenever it takes place. The other sailing trip could tentatively take place next month.

Edgar thanks everyone who has been supporting the worthy trips by purchasing tickets. The island beauty ambassador also thanks Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures for their continued support.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS