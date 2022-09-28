Joe Pate wins third place at Pan American Cocktail Tournament in Venezuela

Island bartender Joseph Joe Pate is returning home with a third-place medal after competing at the Pan American Cocktail Tournament in Valencia, Venezuela. Pate from Nauti Crab Bar and Grill competed against the best of the best from several other countries participating in the prestigious tournament. The other top participants taking second and first place were from Uruguay and Spain, respectively.

The event started on Friday, September 23rd, and on Monday, the 26th, Pate had the chance to impress the judges with his cocktail magic. Pate, a decorated veteran bartender, said the pressure was on, but at the end of his performance was satisfied with his presentation. The results were revealed on Tuesday, September 27th naming Pate the third best competitor in this international competition. Pate has taken bartending to the next level and made it a career. He is the current champion of the National Bartender Cup held in San Pedro Town on July 30th at the Caprice Bar, now La San Pedrana Bar and Grill. Last year, the bartender extraordinaire represented the island and country at a similar competition in Colombia.

Pate acknowledges the Belize Bartenders Association (BBA) for providing such opportunities to bartenders to compete and represent the Jewel on the international stage.

The BBA is proud of Pate’s accomplishment at the competition and encourages other bartenders in Belize to never stop working hard towards their goals. BBA’s President Ricael Moran was present at the event. He also attended a ten-day training elite course and earned the Silver Eagle award from the International Bartenders Association. The BBA will continue participating in these international events and supporting Belizean bartenders.

The island community is proud of Joe Pate’s accomplishment and for representing the country well. We wish him a safe journey back home and congratulations on a job well done!

