Ministry of Health & Wellness Commemorates World Mental Health Day 2022

On October 10, 2022, the world will commemorate World Mental Health Day under the theme “Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority.” The theme was chosen to address the inequalities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact globally on people’s mental health.

Worldwide the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an unprecedented mental health crisis in an already ill-prepared health system with a short supply of services, skills and funding available for mental health, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The mental health and wellbeing of many health, social care and frontline workers and other employees were deeply affected by the pandemic and systems need to be strengthened to better support staff during times of crisis and challenge.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness continues to encourage awareness and support of mental health issues. Additionally, the ministry encourages all its stakeholders to improve the social determinants of health and to bring awareness of the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness. Employers are urged to take this opportunity to prioritise employees’ health and wellbeing, helping them become happier, healthier and more productive.

The public is invited to participate in World Mental Health Day activities in their area. These include health fairs, a walk-a-thon, a TikTok competition, live-streamed talk shows, educational sessions and media rounds.

Persons in need of mental health services are advised to visit their nearest mental health clinics, located at public hospitals, to talk to their primary care provider to set up an appointment.

