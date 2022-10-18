Belize Mission Dental Project is back!

For 29 years, a team of dental specialists and volunteers from the United States have been visiting the country during Fall/October to provide services to those needing it on the island. The team also includes members stationed in other parts of the country focused on areas dealing with vision, medical screening, and hearing. The group of professionals, dubbed the Belize Mission Project, are providing their services at the San Pedro Lions Den from Monday, October 17th through Thursday, October 20th.

Leading the group is Dr. Marc Orjansen, who explained that the group in San Pedro Town would be providing different types of services, such as fillings, cleaning, partial dentistry, and restoration. “We are really focusing on restoration; we want to try and save teeth rather than take teeth out,” said Orjansen. He indicated that they would be back during the week of November 7th, offering dental services only.

This time, Orjansen said there is an audiology team on the mainland in the Cayo District. He said this team would also cover Belize City, where they will continue their work in providing hearing aids. According to him, there is also an optometry team in the Spanish Lookout area in Cayo. This team will be on the island Wednesday and Thursday at the San Pedro High School doing eye exams. This team will have eyeglasses for anyone needing a pair. These will be prescribed onsite by the doctors.

Orjansen said they also have a medical clinic on the mainland, Cayo District. They do screenings for any possible medical condition. On Wednesday, the team will head to Orange Walk Town in northern Belize, then to Caye Caulker on Thursday.

Island residents requiring dental care can visit the free dental clinic at the San Pedro Lions Den from 8AM to 5PM daily. It is advisable to ensure that you submit your name to the Belizean volunteers who will issue a ticket number to access dental assistance. The clinics are free of cost. Advice from the dentists suggests islanders brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and clean between teeth daily with floss or an interdental cleaner.

