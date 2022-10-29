National MSME Roadshow ends in San Pedro with pop-up market

On Friday, October 28th, the National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Roadshow ended with a pop-up market in San Pedro Town. The project created by Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño reached the central municipalities across the country and was geared toward supporting businesses under the MSME category. The pop-up market at Central Park in San Pedro brought several companies from the island and the mainland showcasing various Belizean products.

The event has been on the island from Wednesday at the San Pedro Lions Den with a boot camp (training) guiding the businesses in attendance and a formalization clinic session on Thursday. At the pop-up shop on Friday, an extensive array of Belizean products was displayed at the different booths. The mainland establishments present were from the other municipalities where the Roadshow had previously been. They were chosen to attend this last event to share their products and experience with the Roadshow again.

The displayed products included jewelry, clothing, footwear, cleaning products, skin care products, food, pepper sauces, art, baked goods, emergency services, and even crafted wines, among others, all made in Belize. One of the booths showcasing wine featured four different types: Belizan Chardonnay, Belizean Moscato, Belizean Rose, and Belizean Sangria. According to its creators, they produce wines from a Cuban grape, which can grow in tropical climates. They harvest the grapes and make the wine in the Orange Walk District.

Many islanders came out to see the products, and many went back home with something from the market. Many participating small businesses said the MSME Roadshow initiative has helped them promote their products and services and they look forward to these initiatives to continue supporting small enterprises.

The roadshow team said the project has been very impactful and thanked all the local and national partners supporting the program designed to support the MSMEs countrywide. The overall participation included 896 participants during the boot camp training and town hall sessions. The formalization clinics saw 563 participants and 371 small businesses at the pop-up markets/shops. There were also 187 business pitches from female entrepreneurs, not including San Pedro. The San Pedro proposals will be revealed later. The Roadshow also saw 215 businesses signing up through the program’s virtual knowledge center.

The public is encouraged to continue supporting local businesses and strengthening their local economies. The importance of purchasing Belizean products was emphasized, ensuring Belize dollars stay at home and strengthening the national economy. The event organizers say this will not be the only program to highlight and promote small entrepreneurs. The government is working on similar projects to support small businesses and enterprises countrywide.

