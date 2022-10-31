Saga’s Spooktacular Halloween Pet costume party scares up much-needed funds

The San Pedro Saga Humane Society held its first post-pandemic Halloween Pet Costume contest on Sunday, October 30th, at Toast Seaside Boozery and Grill. The annual fundraiser was a great success, with one of the best turnouts. Over 40 pets (primarily dogs and one cat) competed in Scariest, Funniest, Look-a-Like, and Glamorous categories.

The anticipated event where the fury friends were the main attraction started at 11AM. Pet owners could begin signing up their pets for the contest, with the judging at 3PM. In the meantime, there were silent auctions and raffle tickets on sale. Throughout the day, someone’s name was drawn as the winner of a fabulous prize.

Shortly after 3PM, the judges took their seats, and the pet costume contest started. Pet owners paraded their furry companions, showing off their costumes and even some talented moves. There were all types of costumes fitting each pet wearing them. At the end of the competition, even a patron was brave enough to bring a cat to the competition! Following the tallying of scores, the judges handed over their decisions, and the winners were announced.

Tom Horton and Andorra took first place in the Scariest category, followed by Benji and Saskia in second place. Carolyn and her pets, Tango and Bear, were in third place in this category. Under the Funniest category, Hector, with Jelly and Luca took first place. In second place was Svetlana with Barsa, and third place went to Odalie and her pet Blue Berry.

Ciara and her dog Igor came in first place in the Look-a-Like division. Patrick and Mama came in second, and Kathy and Lucy came in third.

In the Glamorous category, taking home first place, was Alessia and Gizmo, followed by Dawn and Bigou. In third place were Simona and Henry.

Saga thanked everyone who sponsored and those who came out to support the event. The funds raised will continue supporting Saga’s campaign to provide community services in projects such as spaying/neutering.

Anyone with questions or pet owners who want to make an appointment for services, please get in touch with Saga at 226-3266

