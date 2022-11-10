Belizeans Appointed to the Order of the British Empire

On November 9, 2022, Governor General H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam, conferred, on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III, appointments to Order of the British Empire on the occasion of New Year Honours 2022 to seven Belizeans.

The appointment for Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) was given to Mr. Sean Feinstein, for service in Entrepreneurship and to the Community.

Appointments for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) were Hon. Madam Justice Michelle Arana, for service to the field of Law and Public Service; and Mr. Gordon Christopher Roe, for service to Entrepreneurship and the Community.

Appointments for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) were Hon. Elena Smith, for service to Education and Trade Unionism; Ms. Florencia Castillo, for service to the Community; Dr. Marcelo Coyi, for service to the Medical Profession and the Community; and Mr. Joel Robinson, for service to the Community.

The Investiture Ceremony was held at the Belize House in Belmopan.

