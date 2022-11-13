The Caye Education Foundation assists young student with custom-built wheelchair

The Caye Education Foundation (CEF) in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, is dedicated to assisting underprivileged students to achieve a high school education. The Foundation, made up of generous members, is always looking at ways to assist students, and recently they joined efforts to help a bright young man named Jazwell Moguel with a custom-built wheelchair. Moguel will now be able to move around better, be more independent, and even return to in-class learning.

According to CEF, when they decided to acquire the wheelchair, the Foundation’s board worked tirelessly with various professionals to develop it. The wheelchair needed modifications to fit the disabled scholar-Moguel perfectly. Moguel was tragically run over by a truck when he was just an 18-month-old baby. He received special treatment through Shriners Hospital in the United States, but when his family members’ visas were not renewed, they were forced to return to Belize. His mother, Elba Moguel, said she is very grateful to CEF for the much-needed assistance. “Now he can do more activities on his own,” she said. “Before he received this wheelchair, he needed help for almost everything, like moving around,” Elba added that her son is doing online classes and hopes he can return to in-person lessons as he once did.

Jazwell received his primary education at Ambergris Caye Elementary School. He completed his first and second form at the San Pedro High School (SPHS) and then moved to the mainland. He participated in online classes while schools were inaccessible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice-Principal Conchita Flota said that Moguel is an exemplary young man and while at SPHS, he produced top grades, making him an honor roll student. Vice-Principal Flota added that the school caters to students with disabilities, and students like Moguel will have no issues accessing their facilities. She is happy about the assistance given to Moguel and wishes him the best in his life.

The CEF also funds support for students needing psychological counseling and covers qualifying students when they are in arrears with school fees. As a result, many students have been able to continue their quest to obtain a high school diploma.

CEF is a nonprofit organization in Belize whose sole mission is to support financially challenged children to achieve a high school education and even go on to pursue a university degree. The Foundation depends on donations from generous donors who have contributed over the years.

Donations are always welcome, and contributions, no matter how small, will go a long way toward breaking the cycle of poverty for current and future generations while assisting young people in developing and sharing their talents with neighbors, friends, country, and even the world.

To donate to the cause, you may contact CEF at the following:

Mailing address:

Caye Education Foundation

P. O. Box 130

San Pedro Town

Ambergris Caye, Belize

Email address: [email protected]

Phone/WhatsApp number: +501-627-8700

If donations are via a cheque, note that your physical address, which should be on the cheque, will be needed. Of importance to note is that because of the stringent anti-money – laundering laws imposed by the US on the banking industry in Belize, the donor’s date of birth is also needed. To avoid any problems, a contact phone number can also be provided to get such information over the phone instead of emailing. Another way to provide the Foundation with such information is via text messaging.

The program works closely with school administrators, who nominate selected students/families for assistance with tuition, fees, tutoring, uniforms, and books. Board Members interview prospective candidates and their families before designating those most qualified to benefit from the financial assistance. It is considered a privilege to sponsor and partner with these deserving students in their endeavor to achieve a high school diploma and, in some cases, progress to sixth form and the University of Belize.

