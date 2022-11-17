Caye Caulker gets new health center next week, ground-breaking for San Pedro hospital soon

On Monday, November 21st, the newly built Caye Caulker health center is to be inaugurated, providing Hicaqueños with a much-needed equipped medical facility. Minister of Health and Wellness, Honourable Kevin Bernard, confirmed the official opening of the new clinic and shared that this is the commitment of his government to provide the Cayes with essential health services. Next is the upcoming ground-breaking for the hospital in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

The minister told The San Pedro Sun that his ministry has been very supportive of the health services in San Pedro. He said there is constant communication with the local authorities at the San Pedro Town Council regarding resources for the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, the only public health facility on the island. Bernard disagreed with the general opinion that the polyclinic is in a dire situation. He said that while there are some limitations and emergencies that may need to be treated on the mainland (Belize City), his ministry is doing everything possible to ensure San Pedranos can have adequate services when visiting this health center. Bernard added that a hospital is needed to take care of all the medical needs in San Pedro. He said the ground-breaking is next, and once the hospital is constructed, islanders will no longer need to be transported to the mainland for further medical services.

The new health center in Caye Caulker is to provide better services and end or significantly reduce the need to transport patients to the mainland for emergencies. The health facility is in the Bahia area, near the Caye Caulker airport. During the ground-breaking of the project in August 2021, the clinic’s construction plan indicated that it would be equipped with a pharmacy, triage room, asthma bay, treatment room, consultation rooms, observation rooms, sterile room, waiting areas, restroom, and facilities for staff and visitors. Additionally, the construction plan featured a laundry room, utility room, and waste disposal and storage facilities.

The clinic’s construction plans also include a second floor and ancillary items. According to reports at the ground-breaking time, this part of the project will be funded in a future project.

