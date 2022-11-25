Enjoy an exclusive rum experience at Tiburon Rum’s Tasting Room in San Pedro

Belize, like other Caribbean nations, is a land where the spirit of choice is rum, and among this tropical libation is the fantastic and highly acclaimed Tiburon Rum. This premium rum provides a perfectly neat high-quality drink, and as its popularity continues to grow, you can now find it almost anywhere in the country. Tiburon recently opened a tasting room in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, conveniently located on Barrier Reef Drive, right downtown, for that perfect sampling experience.

The tasting room is open every day from 10AM to 7PM. Tiburon’s Brand Ambassador in San Pedro, Henry Garica, welcomes rum lovers, thirsty and seeking the best top-shelf spirit of Belize. When entering the tasting room, the staff will make you feel at home and tell you everything you need to know about the brand. The brand has two types of rums, the dark, aged for eight years, and the White Tip. The White Tip is colorless, 92 proof, and perfect for cocktails and rum infusions. After a brief tour of the facility, the tasting begins with some unique infusions.

Tiburon Rum infusions

The infusions are an example of the wonders you concoct with Tiburon, and Garica has come up with some exciting masterpieces. Some infusions include mixes with chocolate beans, coffee, fruits such as strawberry, cherry, and of course, mangos. The bottles of infused rum are available for purchase, and if you have a special request, Garica at the San Pedro tasting room can help you with that. The infused spirits are blended perfectly, yielding a drink that is gentle and compatible with everyone’s palate.

San Pedro Tiburon Rum’s Tasting Room is a must-visit when on the island for an exclusive rum tasting. Tiburon is also a great supporter of conservation efforts. As a result, for every bottle sold, they donate $1 to Oceana Belize to aid their efforts of conservation of the Belize Barrier Reef System and other marine ecosystems along the country’s extended Caribbean coast.

The tasting room also offers the opportunity to purchase souvenirs with the brand’s name and logo. These include t-shirts, caps, and glasses, to name a few.

Tiburon is an award-winning rum with a vast number of awards and medals:

Tiburon also has a tasting room in Placencia Village, in southern Belize. For more information on this signature rum visit www.tiburonrum.com. If you would like to contact the tasting room in San Pedro email Garica at [email protected]

