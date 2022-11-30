2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season draws to a close; Belize not spared

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season for this year came to a close on November 30th, making it one of the most damaging years. The season produced 14 named storms, of which eight became hurricanes, with two intensifying into major hurricanes.

The season remained active until November; something considered rare as activity usually slows down after October. Belize, unfortunately, was not lucky this year. On November 2nd, Category 1 Hurricane Lisa landed near Belize City, causing millions of dollars in damages. Many houses were damaged; weeks after the hurricane, some people struggled without a roof or a place to live. Flooding was also another problem, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

Some of the most destructive storms in the region include Hurricanes Ian, Fiona, and Nicole, which brought extensive damage to Florida’s coast in the United States and Puerto Rico, respectively. Hurricane Ian landed on September 28th as a Category 4 with 150 miles per hour sustained winds. It is considered the deadliest to strike the Florida coast since 1935. Hurricane Nicole formed on November 7th and landed as a Category 1 storm north of Hutchinson Island, Florida. Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto on September 19th as a Category 1 storm.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season was defined by a rare mid-season pause believed to be caused by increased wind shear and suppressed atmospheric moisture over the Caribbean Sea. The season, which officially began in June, was quiet in August but then ramped up in September with seven named storms, including the two major Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

The National Meteorological Service of Belize and the National Emergency Management Organization encourage everyone to plan for the 2023 season. The future hurricane seasons are expected to become more unpredictable.

