Rotary Clubs of Belize and NEMO join forces to help Hurricane Lisa victims with Mattress Drive

It has been over a month since Hurricane Lisa hit the country, affecting thousands of residents in Belize City and other surrounding areas. Some hurricane victims still need assistance with a proper house and essential items like mattresses. To bring some relief, the Rotary Clubs of Belize, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), have teamed up to provide mattresses to those in need.

The campaign, ‘Mattress Drive,’ aims to distribute some 100 beds to the many persons needing a dry and clean mattress to rest/sleep. According to reports, the clubs and NEMO have already delivered over 70 beds to the victims. An estimation is that around 5,000 Belizeans were displaced and that as many as 1,000 mattresses are needed. Other needed items include sheets, pillows, and pillowcases.

To help further, the clubs are organizing a fundraiser to raise BZ$15,000. Donations can be made to the following account:

Account Name: Rotary Club of Belize Bank

Atlantic Bank Account Number: 100123260

For more on how you can help, contact organizers 610-4804 or email [email protected]

In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the local Rotary Club has done some fundraising for the cause. According to one of its members, Gregorio Najarro, they will be also doing a campaign to acquire mattresses and help victims of Hurricane Lisa. Anyone on Ambergris Caye willing and able to assist in this Mattress Drive or donate to the cause can contact Najarro at 604-1715.

Hurricane Lisa made landfall on November 2nd. After the aftermath, the Government of Belize (GOB) stated that at least $20 million would be needed to assist the areas affected by the Category 1 storm. Most of the areas affected showed homes poorly built. According to GOB, the plan moving forward is to assist in rebuilding these structures with more substantial materials like concrete, strong enough to withstand powerful storms. As such, the long-term plan is a housing project to see sturdy homes across the country.

